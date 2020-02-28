Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

IOG, CalEnergy in Further Harvey Farm-In Talks After Option Lapses

February 28, 2020

IOG SNS Map - Credit: IOG
IOG SNS Map - Credit: IOG

UK-focused oil firm Independent Oil and Gas has said that it remains in talks with CalEnergy over the latter's participation in IOG's North Sea blocks.

Namely, CalEnergy Resources, part of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, had an option to acquire a 50 percent stake in IOG's Harvey and Redwell licenses in the Southern North Sea off the UK. IOG said Friday that the option had expired. 

The announcement sent IOG shares down to 13,22 pence, from a previous day's close of 15,50 pence.

"However, discussions remain ongoing as to potential CER participation in these licenses," IOG said.

IOG also said Friday that further to the 48/24b-6 Harvey appraisal well drilled in Q3 2019, as previously stated the company estimates mid-case recoverable gas volumes of 40 Bcfe in Harvey and 100 Bcfe in Redwell.

"IOG continues to progress sub-surface re-mapping and modeling of the Harvey-Redwell area to further define its commercial potential," IOG said.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of IOG, commented: "We are advancing our Harvey and Redwell mapping and modeling work in order to generate optimal development plans for these assets. In the context of our Core Project, we believe they will present attractive incremental investment opportunities for the company."

IOG last year signed a £165 million farm-out agreement with CalEnergy for a 50% share in the Core Project (excluding Harvey assets) in the Southern North Sea. 

In its Core Project, IOG owns a 50 percent operating stake in six proven gas discoveries plus the Thames Pipeline and onshore Thames Reception Facilities at the Bacton Gas Terminal. 

After completing the Core Project farm-out with CalEnergy in October 2019, the companies took Core Project Phase 1 FID.

Initial Phase 1 platform and Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines ("SURF") work has been underway since FID, along with further design and engineering work on the Bacton Terminal modifications. 

IOG said in January that SURF and two unmanned platform contracts for the first phase of the Core Project development were being finalized and were expected to be announced upon approval by the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) of the Phase 1 FDP, expected in Q1.

The first phase of the project is expected to deliver first gas in July 2021.

The Core Project targets a gross 2P peak production rate of 146 MMCF/d (c. 25,000 Boe/d) from gross 2P gas Reserves of 302 BCF + 2C gas Contingent Resources of 108 BCF.

Energy North Sea Europe Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

Pecan Field - Image Credit: Aker Energy

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs
Total will use Vantage Drilling's Tungsten Explorer drillship to drill in Lebanon. The rig has arrived at the offshore location this week. Image credit: Vantage Drilling

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well


Trending Offshore News

Aminex license areas in Tanzania; Credit: Aminex

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues
Industry News
FPSO Abigail-Joseph - According to Keppel this was the world’s fastest brownfield FPSO modification and upgrading project - Credit:Keppel

Keppel Breaks FPSO Conversion Record
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Borr Drilling: Demand for Jack-Ups to Grow. 2019 Was a Record Year

Borr Drilling: Demand for Jack-Ups to Grow. 2019 Was a Record Year

Schlumberger to Delist from London Stock Exchange

Schlumberger to Delist from London Stock Exchange

Yinson: Abigai-Joseph FPSO Sets Sail for Nigeria. First Oil in May

Yinson: Abigai-Joseph FPSO Sets Sail for Nigeria. First Oil in May

IOG, CalEnergy in Further Harvey Farm-In Talks After Option Lapses

IOG, CalEnergy in Further Harvey Farm-In Talks After Option Lapses

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine