Dogger Bank Triplets Renamed

February 27, 2020

Map: SSE Renewables
European developer and operator of renewable energy SSE Renewables and Equinor have renamed their trio of projects in the Dogger Bank totalling 3.6GW.

The three offshore wind sites are renamed to recognise their link to the historic area in which they are situated.

The Doggerbank Teeside A,  Doggerbank Creyke Beck A, and Doggerbank Creyke Beck B projects will now be known as Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C, respectively.

"Alongside Equinor our business will construct the world’s largest and most technologically innovative offshore wind farm on seabed which used to connect Great Britain to mainland Europe," said a tweet from SSE.

The former names were ascribed to the projects by their previous owners, the Forewind Consortium, which won the right to develop the sites in 2010.

Dogger Bank, a large sandbank in a shallow area of the North Sea between 125 km and 290 km off the North East coast of England.

