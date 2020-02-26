Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MHI Vestas Confirms Taiwanese Offshore Gig

February 26, 2020

Image: MHI Vestas
Image: MHI Vestas

Danish wind turbines manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has signed firm contracts with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the 589-MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind complex in Taiwanese waters.

Changfang and Xidao will have a joint installed capacity of approximately 589MW on completion, comprising a total of 62 MHI Vestas V174-9.5MW turbines.

“As our first firm orders in Asia Pacific, Changfang and Xidao are landmark contracts for our business and for our market position in Taiwan,” said MHI Vestas CSO, Henrik Jensen.

Henrik said: “We are enormously grateful for the collaboration with CIP and look forward to bringing our trusted V174-9.5 MW, an IEC T classified turbine, along with local, green energy jobs to the people of Taiwan.”

The projects, which reached financial close late last week, will be split out over several phases: Changfang Phase 1 will comprise 10 turbines for an installed capacity of 95 MW and will be installed in 2022.

Changfang Phase 2, comprising 47 turbines with an installed capacity of 446.5 MW, and Xidao, comprising 5 turbines with an installed capacity of 47.5 MW, will be installed in 2023.

Ahead of the projects, MHI Vestas and CIP have collaborated on a comprehensive local supply chain ramp-up that meets local content requirements.

Once complete, the full localisation scope promises to create up to 5,300 jobs and NT$9.2b (€264 million) in economic value for Taiwan in localized components alone, which does not include installation, commissioning, and operation and maintenance for the lifetime of the turbines.

