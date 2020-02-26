Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran to Boost Gas Output Capacity with New Offshore Platform

February 26, 2020

For illustration; An offshore platform at the South Pars field - Credit; Pars Oil & Gas Company
For illustration; An offshore platform at the South Pars field - Credit; Pars Oil & Gas Company

Iran will be able to produce more than 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per day once the final platform is installed at the South Pars offshore field, its oil minister was quoted as saying on Monday by the official IRIB news agency.

South Pars, which Qatar calls North Field, is the world's largest gas field and is shared between Iran and Qatar. 

"Of the two last platforms at South Pars, one was installed today and the next platform will be installed before (March 20)," Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said.

"And so we will have all the platforms of the 27 phases of South Pars, which will enable us to produce more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas per day."

Separately, Zanganeh said that coronavirus is to blame for price fluctuations in the oil market, according to SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

Twelve people have died and 61 have been infected with the virus in Iran, Tehran's health ministry said on Monday.

Several countries in the region have closed their borders with Iran and imposed air travel restrictions after people infected with coronavirus arrived from the Islamic Republic.

Despite the air travel restrictions, Zanganeh said that he would attend a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna next week using Iran Air, SHANA reported. 

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

Middle East Engineering Iran Production Gas Construction

Related Offshore News

Total will use Vantage Drilling's Tungsten Explorer drillship to drill in Lebanon. The rig has arrived at the offshore location this week. Image credit: Vantage Drilling

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well
Great Australian Bight - Image by Matin - AdobeStock

Equinor Dumps Great Australian Bight Oil Drilling


Trending Offshore News

Image by panaramka - AdobeStock

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy
Arctic Operations
Great Australian Bight - Image by Matin - AdobeStock

Equinor Dumps Great Australian Bight Oil Drilling
Environmental

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Iran to Boost Gas Output Capacity with New Offshore Platform

Iran to Boost Gas Output Capacity with New Offshore Platform

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Saipem in Saudi JV Push

Saipem in Saudi JV Push

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine