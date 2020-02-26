Shawcor Bags Sangomar, Baltic Pipe Deals

Pipeline coating specialist Shawcor will provide thermal insulation coating services for Woodside's Sangomar offshore development in Senegal.

The contract, awarded to Shawcor's pipe coating division by Subsea 7, will see Shawcor earn somewhere between CAD$30-$50 million.

The work will be carried out from Shawcor's Orkanger, Norway facility starting in the first quarter of 2021 and completing in the second quarter of 2021, the company said.

As previously reported, Woodside made the final investment decision to develop the Sangomar field last month.

The Sangomar Development will include an FPSO facility with 23 subsea wells and supporting subsea infrastructure.

The FPSO, expected to have a production capacity of 100,000 bbl/day, will process the oil before it is exported to the market via tankers. The FPSO will be delivered by Japan's Modec.

The field was recently renamed from SNE to Sangomar. When it was discovered back in 2014, SNE was dubbed the largest oil discovery of the year.

The first oil from the field is targeted in early 2023. The FPSO will allow for the integration of potential future development phases, including gas export to shore and future subsea tie-backs. Phase 1 of the Sangomar development will target an estimated 230 MMbbl of oil.

Baltic Pipe contract

Back to Shawcor, apart from the Sangomar deal, the pipe coating company said that its previous letter of intent for the Baltic Pipe Project valued at approximately CAD$67 million, the company has now entered into the definitive contract for such project.

Baltic Pipe is a project designed to bring gas from the Norwegian offshore fields to Poland.

Under the contract awarded, Shawcor will provide concrete weight coating services for the project. Work for the Baltic Pipe will be executed from Shawcor's Leith, Scotland facility starting in the second quarter of 2020 and continuing to the second quarter of 2021.