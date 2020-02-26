Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Posts Lower Profit, Warns of Market Volatility

February 26, 2020

Petronas' recently launched FLNG unit - Credit: Petronas
Petronas' recently launched FLNG unit - Credit: Petronas

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter profit slumped 71%, hurt by impairment costs and lower prices of major products.

Petronas said profit after tax for the October-December period fell to 4.1 billion ringgit ($968.12 million) from 14.3 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier. Excluding impairment charges, profit totaled 9.2 billion ringgit.

Revenue at the firm, formally known as Petroliam Nasional Berhad, slipped 8% to 64 billion ringgit.
Petronas said the outlook for oil and gas remained bearish due to geopolitical uncertainties, trade tensions and near-term demand disruptions from the new coronavirus outbreak.

"The board expects the financial performance for 2020 to be affected by these factors," the company said.

Petronas is the only manager of Malaysia's oil and gas reserves and is the world's third-biggest LNG exporter after Qatar and Australia. 

($1 = 4.2350 ringgit) 

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by David Evans)

Related:

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Asia Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Great Australian Bight - Image by Matin - AdobeStock

Equinor Dumps Great Australian Bight Oil Drilling
Aminex license areas in Tanzania; Credit: Aminex

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues


Trending Offshore News

Image by panaramka - AdobeStock

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy
Arctic Operations
Great Australian Bight - Image by Matin - AdobeStock

Equinor Dumps Great Australian Bight Oil Drilling
Environmental

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Shawcor Bags Sangomar, Baltic Pipe Deals

Shawcor Bags Sangomar, Baltic Pipe Deals

Petronas Posts Lower Profit, Warns of Market Volatility

Petronas Posts Lower Profit, Warns of Market Volatility

CNOOC, ASCO Extend North Sea Relationship

CNOOC, ASCO Extend North Sea Relationship

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine