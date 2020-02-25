Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

WFO Launches Floating Offshore Wind Committee

February 25, 2020

Image: Ideol
Image: Ideol

Global industry advocacy group World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO) has created a new working group - the Floating Offshore Wind Committee (FOWC) - to promote the acceleration of commercial-scale floating offshore wind.

FOWC will tackle areas from policy-making through health and safety to maritime spatial planning.

According to WFO, the new initiative aims outperforming the installed capacity and cost competitiveness seen with bottom-fixed offshore wind today. The principal objectives of the committee are education, advocacy and policymaking, as well as enabling cost reductions and commercial-scale deployment.

It also aims to promote the highest health and safety standards and engage with environmental stakeholders and maritime space users.

The new initiative will be chaired by Bruno Geschier from Ideol and co-chaired by Clément Weber from Green Giraffe. WFO members innogy and Northland Power have already confirmed to proactively participate in this exciting new initiative.

Wind Power Offshore Wind Floating

Related Offshore News

(Photo: G.P. Schmahl, the NOAA Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary)

Break it Down
With Stratus, the XR platform from Kinemagic, metadata is imported from CAD designs into the virtual environment for quick reference and a deeper understanding of the design. - Credit:Kinemagic

Kinemagic's Stratus Speeds Up Digital Twin Creation


Trending Offshore News

Image by panaramka - AdobeStock

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy
Arctic Operations
Great Australian Bight - Image by Matin - AdobeStock

Equinor Dumps Great Australian Bight Oil Drilling
Environmental

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled

Oslo on Monday: 45 Oil Stocks Rattled

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Shawcor Bags Sangomar, Baltic Pipe Deals

Shawcor Bags Sangomar, Baltic Pipe Deals

Petronas Posts Lower Profit, Warns of Market Volatility

Petronas Posts Lower Profit, Warns of Market Volatility

CNOOC, ASCO Extend North Sea Relationship

CNOOC, ASCO Extend North Sea Relationship

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine