Fred. Olsen to Install TWB II Turbines

Offshore wind farm vessels provider Fred. Olsen Windcarrier announced that its jack-up vessel Blue Tern has been contracted to finish installing the remaining 11 Senvion 6.2M152 turbines on the Trianel Windpark Borkum II (TWB II).



“We are looking forward to working with our new client and to get the chance to support the finalization of the Trianel wind farm with our jack-up vessel Blue Tern. Blue Tern is ideal for this project due to her capacity”, said Kristina Pind Løvgren, Head of Nautical, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.



Kristina added: "Our related company, Global Wind Service, is already on the project and delivers technicians, QA and Site Management for the installation and mechanical completion of the turbines. We look forward to providing our best efforts to deliver precise marine operations to the TWB II project together with them."



Klaus Horstick, Commercial Director of Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & KG said: “We are pleased to continue the good cooperation with the installation crew of Global Wind Service. With the new jack-up vessel, Blue Tern, on the project we are confident to complete the offshore wind farm quickly, if the weather cooperates”.



Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s related company, Global Wind Service, is contracted for the installation and completion contract of all 32 turbines on TWB II.



The Trianel wind farm will be equipped with 32 Senvion 6.2M152 wind turbines mounted on monopile foundations. The total wind farm capacity will be 200MW when finished.



TWB II is located 45 km off the northern coast of Borkum Island, Germany. Companies involved in the project are EWE AG with a share of 37.5% and a joint venture of the power utility of the city of Zurich with 24.51%. The municipal utilities cooperation Trianel, along with 17 municipal utilities from Germany, holds a share of 37.99%.