Premier Oil Contracts DOF PSV

Premier Oil UK Ltd. has awarded DOF Rederi a four-well firm plus two-well option contract for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Caledonia.



The offshore services division of Norwegian supply shipping company DOF ASA said that the contract is expected to start in 2Q 2020, with an estimated duration of circa 100 days per well for both the firm and optional wells.



Skandi Caledonia is a Offshore Supply Ship that was built in 2003 (17 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Norway. It's carrying capacity is 4100 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 4.7 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 83.7 meters and her width is 20 meters.



DOF Rederi owns and operates offshore-subsea vessels, as well as offers engineering, anchor handling, marine solutions, construction, and other vessel services.