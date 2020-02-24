Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. Weekly Offshore Rig Count Dips

February 24, 2020

An offshore drilling rig - Image by Mike Mareen - AdobeStock
Weekly U.S. offshore drilling rig count dipped last week, but the overall rig count rose, by one unit.

According to Baker Hughes' Rig Count report released Friday, U.S. Rig Count was up 1 rig from the previous week to 791, with oil rigs up 1 to 679, gas rigs unchanged at 110, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 2.

U.S. Rig Count was down 256 rigs from last year's count of 1,047, with oil rigs down 174, gas rigs down 84, and miscellaneous rigs up 2 to 2.

The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is down 1 to 22 and up 3 rigs year-over-year.

Also, Canada Rig Count was down 11 rigs from the previous week to 244, with oil rigs down 3 to 169 and gas rigs down 8 to 75.

Canada Rig Count was up 32 rigs from last year's count of 212, with oil rigs up 25 and gas rigs up 7.

