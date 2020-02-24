Wärtsilä Thrusters for Bokalift 2 Crane Vessel

Wärtsilä, a Finland-based marine equipment manufacturer, has secured order to deliver thrusters for Boskalis' crane vessel Bokalift 2.

The Finnish company said its comprehensive thruster solution would enable Boskalis to convert an existing hull to create the crane vessel Bokalift 2. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in December 2019.

Wärtsilä will supply four retractable steerable thrusters and thruster controls, as well as two tunnel thrusters.

"The proven retraction system, combined with the energy-efficient 8-degree tilted thruster, is a key factor in enabling effective station-keeping performance... The thrusters’ retractability also enables shallow draft operations," the company said.

“Wärtsilä’s thruster solutions enable this kind of high specification vessel to operate successfully in sustainable energy installation projects. Furthermore, the energy efficiency of our thrusters reduces fuel consumption, which at the same time limits emission levels,” says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Asset Management Services, Wärtsilä Marine.

The crane vessel's first project will be the installation of jackets for the Taiwanese Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which Boskalis won in October 2019.

The project includes the transportation and installation of sixty-two three-legged jacket foundations and the accompanying 186 pin piles. The final award was subject to the financial close of the CFXD OWF project by CIP.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) reached financial close on the 589MW offshore wind project (OWF) last week.

The DP2 Bokalift 2 vessel with accommodation for 150 persons will boast 7,500 m2 of free deck space and a 4,000-ton revolving crane capable of lifting structures more than 100 meters high.

The Bokalift 2 will be capable of the installation of current and future generation offshore wind turbine foundations as well as oil and gas structures in addition to serving the decommissioning and salvage market, Boskalis has said.