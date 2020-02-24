Cooper Eyeing Annie Gas Find Start-Up in 2022

Australian oil and gas company Cooper Energy might bring its Annie gas discovery online in 2022.

Cooper, in cooperation with Mitsui E&P, made the discovery at the Annie-1 well, located 9 kilometers offshore Victoria, Australia, in September 2019.

The discovery, made using the Ocean Monarch semi-submersible drilling rig, sits in a water depth of 58 meters, between the producing Henry (15 kilometers west) and the depleted Minerva (11 kilometers east) gas fields.

Cooper on Monday announced it had assessed the 2C Contingent Resource for the Annie gas field as being an estimated 8.9 MMboe (100% gross working interest). Cooper Energy’s net economic interest is assessed to be an estimated 4.6 MMboe.

The company has said it is investigating concepts for the development of the field, with a view to an FID decision by the conclusion of 2020. The first production could be expected production from mid-2022.

"Development prospects for the Annie discovery are enhanced by its location nearby the producing Casino, Henry and Netherby gas fields. The proximity of subsea infrastructure for these operations offers development options and economies for new discoveries. In addition, the Minerva Gas Plant is an attractive processing option for Annie and future developments in the region," Cooper Energy said.

As previously reported, Cooper had planned to drill the Eleanora-1 well after Annie-1 last year. However, drilling of the Elanora-1 in VIC/L24 was deferred following a repeated loss of tension on the mooring lines attached to the Ocean Monarch drilling rig whilst on location at Annie-1.

Drilling of Elanora-1 will be considered for a drilling campaign being prepared for 2021 – 2022, subject to rig availability, Cooper said.