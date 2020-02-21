Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Valaris Posts $216M Loss. Expects More Losses in 2020

February 21, 2020

Valarsi 5006, previously known as Ensco 5006 - Image Credit: MarineTraffic
Valarsi 5006, previously known as Ensco 5006 - Image Credit: MarineTraffic

Offshore drilling company Valaris on Thursday posted a net loss of $216 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $197 million in the third quarter of 2019. According to its CEO, more losses are to be expected in 2020.

Valaris' fourth-quarter revenues fell to $512 million, from $551 million recorded in the third quarter. The drilling company said the revenue declined primarily due to the sale of the Valaris 5006 rig which operated during the third quarter. 

VesselsValue website shows the 1999-built rig was sold for demolition in India in October 2019.

"Fewer rig operating days across the broader fleet also contributed to lower revenues and a three percentage point decline in utilization to 61% from 64% in the prior quarter," Valaris said.

Floater revenues declined to $216 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $270 million in the prior quarter.

Jack-up rig revenues increased to $231 million in fourth-quarter 2019 from $218 million in the prior quarter primarily due to contract startups for three rigs offshore Norway during the fourth quarter as well as a full quarter of revenue for VALARIS JU-107 and VALARIE JU-123, which started new contracts during the third quarter.

More losses expected

The company CEO Tom Burke said the company had during 2019 signed new contracts that added $1.8 billion to Valaris’ contracted revenue backlog during the year, and has continued adding new contracts after the reporting period, but has warned of more losses to come in 2020.

"We have carried this contracting momentum into 2020 with the addition of incremental backlog and we are in advanced discussions with customers for several new contracts. 

"While our diverse, high-quality modern rig fleet and technical expertise position us well to continue adding future backlog, we expect to report losses and have negative cash flows during 2020 despite gradual improvement in utilization and average day rates for Valaris' fleet," he said.

At the end of the year, Valaris had $2.5 billion of contracted revenue backlog and $6.5 billion of total debt.

The company said it was evaluating opportunities to enhance its capital structure and address maturities of existing debt, including by capturing debt discount and extending maturities.

"Given the significant flexibility under its existing debt agreements, the Company has access to a range of potential transactions, including exchange offers and other debt repurchases, to address its capital structure,” Valaris said.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Aker Energy, Yinson Sign Pecan FPSO LoI
Stena Icemax - Image by Iulian Hirlea / MarineTraffic

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising


Trending Offshore News

Stena Icemax - Image by Iulian Hirlea / MarineTraffic

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising
Drilling
EMGS' Atlantic Guardian vessel deployed in Mexico - Image by SteKrueBe - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 license

EMGS Looking at Options After Pemex Says No More Work to...
Vessels

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Oil Retreats in Face of Renewed Coronavirus Uncertainty

Oil Retreats in Face of Renewed Coronavirus Uncertainty

SembMarine's Former Consultant in Brazil Gets 19 Years in Prison

SembMarine's Former Consultant in Brazil Gets 19 Years in Prison

Turkey Expands Drillship Fleet

Turkey Expands Drillship Fleet

OMV to Drill Hades Appraisal Well with Island Innovator Rig in June

OMV to Drill Hades Appraisal Well with Island Innovator Rig in June

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine