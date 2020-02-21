Worley Bags Mozambique LNG Work with Total

French oil company Total has awarded oilfield services firm Worley two master service agreements (MSAs) for services at the Mozambique LNG Project.

The Mozambique LNG project, previously operated by Anadarko, will be Mozambique’s first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.

Anadarko made the final investment decision for the project in 2019, with Wood Mackenzie at the time estimated the project would take $20 billion to develop. Anadarko was subsequently bought by Oxy, which sold Anadarko's assets in Africa to Total. Total closed the acquisition of Anadarko’s 26.5% operated interest in the Mozambique LNG project for a purchase price of $ 3.9 billion in September 2019.

In a statement on Thursday, Worley said that, under the MSAs awarded by Total, the company will provide in-and-out of country services, including engineering, consulting and specialist engineering for delivery of onshore and offshore (subsea) facilities. The services will support the development of the new LNG facility.

The services will be executed by Worley’s local Mozambique operation with support from Worley’s global businesses including Advisian. Worley has supported the LNG development, located on the Afungi peninsula in Cabo Delgado province, since gas was first discovered there in 2010., Worley said.

“We are pleased to continue providing services to the LNG development and to support one of Africa’s largest projects. Through the MSAs, we will help Total and its partners in the Mozambique LNG Project meet the world’s changing energy needs,” said Andrew Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Worth noting, Andrew Wood is set to leave the CEO position at Worley next week. As announced earlier in February, Worley has named a new CEO after Andrew Wood decided to retire after 26 years with the company, seven as CEO.

He will be replaced by Chris Ashton, who has been with Worley since 1998, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer.

Ashton will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Worley effective February 24, 2020, following the retirement of Andrew Wood.