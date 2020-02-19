Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

February 19, 2020

Image: COWI
Image: COWI

Denmark-based international consulting group COWI has won a contract to provide a concept design of the electrical transmission infrastructure system for the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (ASOW) project located off the coast of New Jersey, New York.

ASOW is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America.

The 183,000-acre lease area can support up to 2.5GW of offshore wind development and is located between 8-20 miles off the coast of New Jersey.

COWI said its work includes the design, quantity, and placement of onshore and offshore electrical substations as well as the cables connecting the substations and individual turbines.

"It's great that we can support the offshore wind industry at this important time when we see in states such as New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island taking a strong leadership position in the global growth of offshore wind development. Atlantic Shores is one example of how the US is delivering on its commitment to provide nearly 20GW of clean energy to the East Coast by 2035," said Jan Behrendt Ibsø, Senior Market Director for Wind Energy and Renewables at COWI.

Jan added: "Having been involved in more than 1,000 wind power projects in 70 countries over the last 50 years, COWI is no stranger to working on green energy projects around the world, and our engineers are excited to bring their knowledge and expertise from recent offshore projects such as Saint Nazaire in France, Formosa 1 and 2 in Taiwan, and Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts to the table as part of the wider Atlantic Shores project team."

