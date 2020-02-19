Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil Breaks Oil Output Record in January

February 19, 2020

Illustration; An FPSO in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro / AdobeStock
Illustration; An FPSO in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro / AdobeStock

Oil companies produced 3.17 million barrels per day (bpd) on average in Brazil in January, a volume 20.4% larger than seen in the same month a year earlier and an output record for the country, oil regulator ANP said on Wednesday. 

Natural gas production increased 22% over January 2019 to 138.7 million cubic meters per day on average last month, also a record. The deepwater, pre-salt field known as Lula accounted for a third of all oil production in Brazil, reaching 1.05 million bpd of crude on average in January, ANP said. 

Brazilian oil production is expected to continue to rise in the coming years as several investments in high-yield, pre-salt fields - an area where companies extract crude deeply in the seabed, drilling through a thick layer of salt - go into production. 

The Lula field was the first pre-salt bloc to be developed and since its pilot stage has shown above-industry average yields per well. 

That field is operated by state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which has 65% of the asset. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has 25% and Galp Energia SGPS SA 10%. 

Oil production in pre-salt fields reached 2.68 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in January, ANP said. 

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Vessels Offshore Energy Activity Oil Production South America Brazil

Related Offshore News

ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) platform - Image Credit: BP

BP Evacuates North Sea Platform After Power Issue
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Where Next for Exploration in Asia Pacific?


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

First Subsea Guards NnG OWF

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

EDS Wraps Up Horns Rev 3 Work

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

Alphabet Winds Down Makani

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

COWI Wins Atlantic Shores OWP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine