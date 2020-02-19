Neptune Brings Online HPHT Well in Dutch North Sea

Neptune Energy has started gas production from the new L5a-D4 well. According to Neptune, the well sits in the deepest producing gas field of the Dutch North Sea.

L5a-D4 is a high pressure, high temperature well located in the L5a-D field, around 100 kilometers north of Den Helder. The well has been tied back to the Neptune-operated L5a-D platform. Neptune Energy operates the platform with a 60 percent stake, with EBN being its partner, holding the remaining 40 percent.

The well brought on stream was tapped at a depth of 5.5 kilometers, Neptune said.

Neptune’s managing director for the Netherlands, Lex de Groot, said: “We continue to seek opportunities to grow our business in the Netherlands and to enhance our offshore gas production. Dutch offshore natural gas remains hugely important for heating Dutch homes."

He added: “Production of Dutch natural gas also contributes directly and indirectly to the Dutch economy and produces 30% lower CO2 emission than imported gas.”

"Today’s announcement follows the successful drilling of the E17a-A6 well, located almost 160 kilometers from Den Helder, which was brought on stream in October last year," Neptune said.