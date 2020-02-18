Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cooper's Sole Offshore Gas Field to Go Online by February End

February 18, 2020

Cooper Energy's assets in the Gippsland Basin - Image by Cooper Energy
Cooper Energy's assets in the Gippsland Basin - Image by Cooper Energy

Australia's Cooper Energy has said that the production of gas from its Sole gas project is set to begin later in February, with full production aimed for March.

The company said Tuesday the Sole Gas Project had passed a critical milestone with the entry of gas from the Eastern Gas Pipeline into the Orbost Gas Processing Plant in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia. 

The Orbost Gas Processing Plant is being upgraded by APA Group (APA) to process gas from the Sole gas field. The Orbost plant commissioning was previously interrupted due to the bushfires delaying the Sole production start-up. 

Cooper said last month that delays with the plant meant delays with the start of gas supply from Sole to contracts that were scheduled to begin in January 2020. However, the company assured that the delays were accommodated through deferral to start dates or through the availability of supply from other sources without penalty to Cooper Energy.

Now, commissioning of the Orbost plant is proceeding towards its second phase, which will include the introduction of gas from Sole and the commissioning of raw gas processing facilities, ASX-listed Cooper said Tuesday.

The development and commissioning of the Sole offshore field has been completed and the field is ready to supply gas.

Completion of second phase commissioning is to be followed by a plant production test and the start of the firm gas supply from Sole.

First gas flow from the field to the plant is anticipated later in February. Full rate production and commercial operation for firm gas supply are anticipated in March 2020.  

Pipelines Industry News Activity Production Gas Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus
Magseis Fairfield Z100 Node - Image source: Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield Sells OBN to Asian Client


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine