DOF Vessel to Work for Dutch Navy

February 18, 2020

Geosea vessel - Image by steven kennedy - MarineTraffic
Geosea vessel - Image by steven kennedy - MarineTraffic

Article updated to add more info on the scope of work

Offshore vessel supplier DOF Subsea has found work for its Geosea vessel outside of the offshore energy sector.

The 84.8 meters long vessel has been awarded a contract with N-Sea, with the end client being the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The contract is for five years firm plus 4 x 6 months optional extensions. DOF Subsea did not say what the scope of work would be, nor did it reveal the financial details of the contract.

N-Sea, however, released a separate statement on social media, announcing more details on its contract with Koninklijke Marine (Royal Netherlands Navy).

The Dutch-based subsea service provider said it would be working with the navy on mine countermeasure activity, development, and training. This is in preparation for the implementation of new-build mine countermeasures vessels.

N-Sea said that the Geosea vessel would arrive at Port of Den Helder shortly, and act as the facilitating platform for the next five years.

The Geosea, delivered in 2002, is a DP2 multipurpose support vessel designed for offshore operations.

MarineTraffic data shows the vessel is currently on its way to Rotterdam, with the estimated arrival time of February 22. The vessel, data shows, left Port Fourchon, Louisiana, earlier in February. 

