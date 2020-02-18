Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell, i-Tech 7 Team Up to Speed Up Subsea Digitalization

February 18, 2020

Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit i-Tech 7 has partnered up with Shell in a technology agreement aimed at speed up subsea digitalization, initially for a period of five years from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The agreement, i-Tech said Tuesday, will help fast-track innovation and streamline the adoption of applied technologies in areas such as marine robotics, advanced sensing, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems to address the industry’s challenges to improve safety, cost-efficiency and sustainability.

Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President for i-Tech 7, said the partnership would help accelerate the development and deployment of digital asset integrity management services to support Shell’s offshore assets.

“Digitalisation will support Shell to become a world-class investment case by improving our productivity, reliability, and performance as well as reducing the costs of our assets,” said Christian George, Shell Vice President of Wells, Deep Water, and Surface Engineering Technology.

"[i-Tech 7's] mix of technology development and operational expertise across the life cycle of deepwater assets will help us accelerate the deployment of these transformational technologies,” added George.

