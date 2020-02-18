Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EU Clears OLT Takeover by SNAM and FSI

February 18, 2020

Image: OLT Offshore LNG Toscana
Image: OLT Offshore LNG Toscana

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of OLT Offshore LNG Toscana by SNAM and the UK’s First State Investments International (FSI), under the EU merger regulation.

According to the Commission, OLT is active in the management of a floating storage and regasification unit for liquefied natural gas in Italy.

SNAM is the holding company of the Snam group, which is active in the development and integrated management of gas infrastructures and, in particular, in the transmission, regasification and storage of natural gas in Italy and other EU countries.

FSI is a company within the asset management division of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, one of Japan’s largest asset managers.

The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because the companies are not close competitors in the markets where their activities overlap and, in addition, sector-specific regulation is in place to prevent anti-competitive effects arising from the transaction.

The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure.

People & Company News Legal Offshore LNG Mergers & Acquisitions Regulation

Related Offshore News

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Where Next for Exploration in Asia Pacific?
PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine