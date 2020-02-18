MHI Vestas Orders ABB Transformers

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, the global wind turbine manufacturer, has selected ABB’s Power Grids business to deliver its WindSTAR transformers for the Triton Knoll offshore wind project in the UK.



ABB’s WindSTAR power transformers are designed to fit inside the wind turbine and can withstand strong vibrations, sudden movements and variable electrical loading, typical of wind power. This lightweight transformer is energy efficient and made with biodegradable and safe ester insulation fluid.



MHI Vestas will deliver 90 wind turbines for the wind farm and ABB’s WindSTAR transformers will be installed in each turbine. A joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, MHI Vestas’ mission is to develop offshore wind as an economically viable and sustainable energy resource to benefit future generations.



“Our partnership with MHI Vestas is yet another important step towards a cleaner energy system that will significantly benefit local communities,” said Bruno Melles, Managing Director for Transformers in ABB’s Power Grids business.



“ABB is committed to pioneering technologies that competitively and efficiently integrate renewable energy – enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid,” Bruno added.



“As one of the leading global wind turbine manufacturers, the transformers we use in our offshore wind turbines are some of the most valuable and critical components that we purchase,” said Robert Slettenhaar, VP Head of Procurement at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.



Robert added: “Maintenance at sea is extremely challenging, so the transformers have to be as reliable as possible, as well as light-weight and compact. For Triton Knoll, we have selected ABB as a supplier and have worked together to develop the WindSTAR transformers to meet our demand for high quality and performance.”



ABB’s WindSTAR transformers support energy efficiency by increasing the voltage to 66 kilovolts (kV), the highest voltage category for wind transformers.