Sembcorp in Offshore R&D Pact with A*Star

February 18, 2020

From left to right: Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun; Sembcorp Marine Head of R&D Mr Simon Kuik; Professor Tan Sze Wee, Assistant Chief Executive, Science and Engineering Research Council, A*STAR; and Mr Frederick Chew, CEO, A*STAR
The global marine and offshore engineering group Sembcorp Marine and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) have agreed to deepen their research and development (R&D) collaboration for the offshore marine and clean energy sectors.

By signing a master research collaboration agreement (MRCA) the two parties aim to “shorten the development cycle and time-to-market of new offshore, marine and clean energy solutions achieved through their research efforts”.

Sembmarine and A*Star will set up Joint [email protected], a research laboratory and work space at Sembmarine Tuas Boulevard Yard that will facilitate the test-bedding and commercialization of new digital design solutions, advanced manufacturing capabilities and other industry 4.0-related technologies in a real-world environment.

The solutions that the two organisations aim to develop include new designs to support the development of offshore wind energy and risk mitigations in liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and transportation.

Sembcorp Marine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said: “Innovation is a core enabler at Sembcorp Marine and we’re constantly looking at new ways to boost our engineering capabilities, production capacity and efficiency."

Wong added: “Given the rapid technological disruption and rising environmental consciousness in the global markets, we must continuously push the innovation envelope and deliver sustainable solutions that keep us relevant to our customers. Partnering a top-class research organisation like A*STAR will help Sembcorp Marine achieve these vital objectives and stay ahead of the technology curve.”

Since 2013, Sembcorp Marine, ASTAR and various other stakeholders have been working together on research projects such as green shipping and workshop automation under individual agreements.

