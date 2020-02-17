Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

February 17, 2020

Nautical Aisya - Image by Vroon
Nautical Aisya - Image by Vroon

JISCO Marine and Vroon Offshore Services Singapore have signed a two-year extension agreement for the management of the Accommodation Work Boat (AWB) Nautical Aisya. 

This renewal will extend the JISCO and VOS Singapore cooperation until at least the end of February 2022, Vroon said Monday.

The extension follows a recent contract award to Jisco marine by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for AWB Nautical Aisya. 

The new charter started on February 1, 2020. The vessel, which has provided DP2 (Dynamic Positioning) role for BSP, will now widen its work scope to include helicopter operations, Vroon said.

Offshore Vessels Asia Singapore Brunei

Related Offshore News

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas


Trending Offshore News

Eni Logo - Image by Claudio Divizia - AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico
Drilling
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Vessels

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine