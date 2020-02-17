Norwegian Seismic Player Names New CFO

Norwegian oilfield seismic data company TGS has named Fredrik Amundsen as the new Chief Financial Officer, to replace Dean Zuzic who joined the company last year after the acquisition of rival Spectrum.

Amundsen has served as Executive Vice President (EVP) Europe at TGS, and has been with the Norwegian company for 16 years.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated: "Following the acquisition of Spectrum in August 2019, TGS has been through a period of integration and right-sizing of the organization to realize synergies."

"We are now moving into a phase where our focus will be on realizing maximum value and efficiency from our internal operations. Few people know the TGS operations better than Fredrik Amundsen, and I am positive that he will contribute to further developing the company in his new capacity as CFO.

He added: "Dean Zuzic joined TGS as CFO through the acquisition of Spectrum in 2019. We would like to thank him for his great contribution during the integration phase and wish him best of luck in his future endeavors."

New CFO Amunsen's EVP Europe position will be filled by Rune Eng, EVP of Southern Hemisphere.