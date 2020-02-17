Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norwegian Seismic Player Names New CFO

February 17, 2020

TGS Logo - Image by TGS
TGS Logo - Image by TGS

Norwegian oilfield seismic data company TGS has named Fredrik Amundsen as the new Chief Financial Officer, to replace Dean Zuzic who joined the company last year after the acquisition of rival Spectrum.

Amundsen has served as Executive Vice President (EVP) Europe at TGS, and has been with the Norwegian company for 16 years.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, stated: "Following the acquisition of Spectrum in August 2019, TGS has been through a period of integration and right-sizing of the organization to realize synergies."

"We are now moving into a phase where our focus will be on realizing maximum value and efficiency from our internal operations. Few people know the TGS operations better than Fredrik Amundsen, and I am positive that he will contribute to further developing the company in his new capacity as CFO. 

He added: "Dean Zuzic joined TGS as CFO through the acquisition of Spectrum in 2019. We would like to thank him for his great contribution during the integration phase and wish him best of luck in his future endeavors." 

New CFO Amunsen's EVP Europe position will be filled by Rune Eng, EVP of Southern Hemisphere.

People Geoscience Seismic People & Companies

Related Offshore News

© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus


Trending Offshore News

Eni Logo - Image by Claudio Divizia - AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico
Drilling
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Vessels

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine