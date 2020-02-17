Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus

February 17, 2020

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa
Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

A North Sea oil worker that had developed what were believed to be new coronavirus symptoms has tested negative.

The worker, a crewmember on Taqa’s Tern Alpha platform, was reported to have had “minor symptoms after returning recently from holiday in Thailand.”

Taqa on Friday said the worker was being attended to by the medic on board the platform and kept separated from the rest of the offshore crew as a precaution “until the results of tests are known.”

In an update on Saturday, Taqa said the worker tested negative for the virus, which started spreading out of Wuhan, China in December 2019.

"Taqa can confirm that the individual on its Tern Alpha platform has tested negative for coronavirus and is well. Health Protection Scotland has advised that there is now no need for ongoing isolation and that the individual can go about normal activities," Taqa said in a statement emailed to OEdigital.

"However, in line with other crew who have recently returned from the affected regions, the individual remains in voluntary isolation while we arrange his return to shore,” Taqa said.

Tern Alpha is a fixed installation serving as a manned drilling and production installation for the Tern field in block 210/25 in the East Shetland Basin of the northern North Sea. It also serves as a production facility for the Hudson, Kestrel, Falcon, and Cladhan fields.

Tern sits 169 kilometers North East of Lerwick in the Shetland Islands (approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen), in water 167 meters (548ft) deep.

Taqa on Friday said it had put in place travel restrictions to its offshore platforms by individuals who have traveled recently to countries identified by the UK Government. The respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus was last week named COVID-19. 


North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Taqa's Tern platform .- Image source: Taqa

North Sea Oil Worker Tests Negative for Coronavirus
Arist impression of the Sangomar FPSO - Image by Woodside

Woodside Wins Senegal Case


Trending Offshore News

Eni Logo - Image by Claudio Divizia - AdobeStock

Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico
Drilling
© Parilov / Adobe Stock

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas
Vessels

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Vroon, Jisco Extend Nautical Aisya AWB Partnership

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

ALP to Tow Giant Coral Sul FLNG from S. Korea to Mozambique

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine