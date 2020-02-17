Eni Strikes Oil Offshore Mexico

Italian oil company Eni has made an oil discovery in the Sureste Basin offshore Mexico. Eni said that the preliminary estimates showed the discovery might hold between 200 and 300 million barrels of oil in place.

Saasken-1 NFW well, which has led to the discovery, is the sixth consecutive successful well drilled by Eni offshore Mexico in the Sureste Basin.

It is located approximately 65 kilometers off the coast, and was drilled by the Valaris 8505 semi-submersible drilling rig in a water depth of 340 meters and reached a total depth of 3,830 meters.

According to Eni, data acquired indicate a production capacity for the well of more than 10,000 barrels of oil per day.



The discovery is opening a potential commercial outcome of Block 10 since several other prospects located nearby may be clustered in a synergic development.



Eni is the operator of Block 10 with a 65% stake. Its partners are Lukoil (20%) and Capricorn (15%). Eni said it would work to appraise the discovery "and to exploit nearby synergies in order to start the studies for a commercial development."

The Italian oil firm last year started the early production phase from the Miztón field, located in the Campeche Bay offshore Mexico. The achievement made Eni the first international company to start offshore production in Mexico after the Energy Reform.





