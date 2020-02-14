Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Egypt: Vantage Drilling to Train Local Workforce

February 14, 2020

Illustration; Tungsten Explorer rig - Image source: Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling has signed an agreement in Egypt to train local workforce in the space of offshore drilling.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by Ihab Toma CEO of Vantage Drilling, Osama El Bakly, Chairman of Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Eng Osama Kamel Chairman and MD of Egyptian Drilling Company - EDC.

"The MoU builds upon our joint commitment to train and develop skilled Egyptian personnel with regards to the operations and management of Ultra Deep-Water drilling rigs in Egypt," Vantage said in a statement on Thursday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum.

According to Vantage's current fleet status report, the company does not have active drilling rigs in Egyptian waters, as the Tungsten Explorer drillship completed its contract with Petrobel in Egypt in Q4 2019.

The drillship is set to start drilling for Total in Lebanon soon.

Drilling Industry News Rigs Africa Egypt

