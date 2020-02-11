Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips Keeps Bristow Helicopters Busy at Ekofisk

February 11, 2020

Bristow helicopter at Ekofisk / Image by Bristow
The U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips has extended contracts for offshore helicopters services in Norway with offshore transportation giant Bristow.

Under the extension, valid through August 31, 2024, and as part of two separate contracts, Bristow will provide crew change and SAR/shuttle operations from the Ekofisk platforms in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

"Bristow has been ConocoPhillips’s aviation partner for more than 20 years[..]The extensions create a foundation for continued improvement in service levels and a collaborative environment for the benefit of both parties," Bristow said.

The current two contracts started on September 1, 2014. Post-August 31, 2024, ConocoPhillips will with additional option years available.  

Bristow will use two Sikorsky S-92 all-weather search and rescue service helicopters based at the ConocoPhillips Ekofisk Lima platform, located in the heart of the Ekofisk field approximately 160 nautical miles from the Bristow main base at Stavanger Airport, Sola, Norway. 

 Additionally, Bristow’s Stavanger base will continue to use three oil & gas configured S92 helicopters of its existing fleet to support the crew change flights to and from the Ekofisk field. Bristow provides 24/7 all-weather search and rescue service to the Greater Ekofisk Area.

To remind, Bristow in January entered into a definitive merger agreement with rival offshore helicopter company Era. Bristow and Era said the combination in an all-stock transaction would create "a financially stronger company with enhanced size and diversification."

According to the statement, the merged company will have a combined fleet of more than 300 of the "industry’s most modern aircraft with the latest generation of technology and safety features". It will become the world’s largest operator of S92, AW189, and AW139 model helicopters.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

