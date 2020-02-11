Oceaneering Scores Angola RLWI Gig with BP

Oil major BP has awarded subsea services specialist Oceaneering a contract for the provision of riserless light well intervention services in Angola.

Oceaneering, which has described the contract award as meaningful, will provide the services at BP's offshore Angola Blocks 18 and 31.

Under the agreement, Oceaneering will provide personnel and equipment related to its RLWI services, remotely operated vehicles (ROV's), survey services, and communication services integrated onto a chartered multi-purpose vessel.

"These services are contracted to support a multi-well campaign designed to include mechanical well interventions, well stimulations, and tree change-outs," Oceaneering said.

Oceaneering's work scope also includes project management, engineering, systems integration, offshore management, and project crews. Offshore operations are scheduled to begin in the second quarter, with completion anticipated in the late fall of 2020.

The subsea services firm did not share the financial details of the agreement, but said the value "of this meaningful award is reflected in our December 31, 2019 Subsea Products backlog." Oceaneering is set tor reveal its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 on Monday, February 24.

Commenting on the deal with Oceaneering, Jim O'Leary, VP Wells, Africa and Middle East, BP, said: "Oceaneering has a proven track record of providing us with a much-needed RLWI rapid response solution to help restore and improve production in Angola. We look forward to working with Oceaneering on this campaign."

Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering: said, "We appreciate BP's continued trust in our ability to provide them with reliable, cost-effective, ultra-deepwater intervention solutions in Angola."

Larson said that the BP deal was the latest example that performing RLWI from a multi-purpose vessel is a viable, more efficient alternative for production enhancement compared to performing similar services from a rig or purpose-built intervention vessel.