Aker BP Q4 Profit Beats Forecast, Output to Rise 36% in 2020

Aker BP reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profits on Tuesday and said oil and gas output will likely rise by 36% in 2020.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $745 million in the quarter from $658 million a year ago, beating a $740.6 million forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Aker BP, a partner in Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, said it would increase its dividend to $850 million in 2020 from $750 million in 2019, as previously expected, and repeated its plan to raise the dividend by $100 million each year to 2023.

The company said it expected output to grow strongly this year, the first full year of Sverdrup production, while it was cutting capital expenditure to $1.5 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

The Oslo-listed firm, jointly controlled by oil major BP Plc and Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA, sees its production rising to between 205,000-220,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2020 from 155,900 boed last year.

Aker BP separately announced a deal with Poland's PGNiG to swap some North Sea oil and gas license stakes, giving the Norwegian firm a net cash payout of up to $62 million while also strengthening its position around the Skarv field.

