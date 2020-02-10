RigNet's Comms Solutions for Northern Offshore Jack-Ups

RigNet, Offshore communications, and networking solutions provider has signed a long-term services agreement with offshore drilling contractor Northern Offshore.

Under the deal, RigNet will provide several solutions including VSAT Managed Communications Services, CrewFlix Video on Demand, CrewHotspot internet, and Enhanced Cyber Services (ECS), to Northern Offshore's jack-ups in the Middle East.

RigNet is providing an advanced VSAT solution with voice and high-speed data communications as well as 24/7 remote network monitoring and technical support. This will be combined with RigNet’s ECS offering, an improved data and system security solution with real-time threat detection, as well as an advanced conditional access system tailored for 3rd-party partners on offshore rigs, RigNet said.

In addition, RigNet will provide crew information and entertainment services from its CrewConnect portfolio, including CrewFlix, RigNet’s video-on-demand service, and Crew Hotspot, a dedicated crew internet access point.

RigNet promises that its CrewConnect portfolio provides services for improved crew morale in remote locations, enhancing operational efficiency through reduced employee turnover and increased productivity.



“We are very pleased that Northern Offshore recognizes the value of RigNet as we enable their success across these vessels in the region,” said Steven Picket, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our goal is to deliver comprehensive managed communications services to meet the needs of customers like Northern Offshore as they improve efficiency, productivity, and safety while lowering overall cost."

To remind, Northern offshore late in January announced that Qatar Petroleum had chartered its Energy Embracer jack-up drilling rig

The Energy Embracer was delivered from the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard in China to Northern Offshore in December 2018 and has since been warm stacked undergoing maintenance and inspections from the shipyard and OEM representatives.

The drilling unit is expected to start work offshore of Qatar in April 2020 for a period of two years plus options.

Worth noting, Qatar Petroleum in May last year awarded contracts for eight offshore jack-up drilling rigs for its giant North Field Expansion Project.

Six contracts were awarded to Gulf Drilling International, and two to Northern Offshore. The two Northern Offshore rigs - the Energy Enticer and Energy Edge - were awarded four-year firm contracts (plus options).

The two drilling units are expected to start work in Qatar in April 2020 and June 2020, respectively.