Tower Wraps Thali Survey Off Cameroon

Africa-focused oil company Tower Resources has completed a geotechnical survey at its Thali license offshore Cameroon, ahead of the planned drilling operations later this year.

"The Geoquip Marine survey vessel MV Investigator completed its survey at the NJOM-3 well site on the Thali block offshore Cameroon on Friday 7 February 2020, drilling three boreholes to a depth of 80m with alternating sampling and PCPT (piezocone penetration tests)," Tower Resources said, Monday.

Tower said that while the analysis of the data will take some weeks, the company's initial view is that the data from the three boreholes are consistent and in line with pre-survey expectations.

Tower was last month given a one-year extension to the initial period of the exploration phase of the Thali PSC.

The company then said that, once the MV Investigator survey is complete, it would discuss the survey results with the drilling company COSL before finalizing arrangements for the well itself.

Tower and COSL in August 2019 signed a letter of intent for the supply of the COSL Seeker rig to drill NJOM-3 instead of the Topaz Driller jack-up previously agreed with Vantage Drilling.



The NJOM3 well is planned to be drilled to a total depth of 1,100 meters intersecting at least three reservoir zones already identified by the NJOM1B and NJOM2 discovery wells drilled on the Njonji structure by the previous operator Total.



The well is designed to confirm the greater reservoir thicknesses observed on the reprocessed 3D seismic in the up-dip area of the structure, and also evaluate additional reservoirs that were not present in the areas where Total’s wells are located.



The NJOM3 well is designed to supplement Total’s well data with a suite of measurement and logging tools and drill stem test (DST) flows to surface. The company’s intention is then to suspend the well with a view to subsequent completion as one of four initial production wells on the structure.