TÜV SÜD, IX Wind Join Forces for Wind Power

February 6, 2020

Photo: IX Wind

The global testing, certification, inspection and training provider TÜV SÜD and Taiwan's IX Wind have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in various wind power industry services in Taiwan and Japan.

Combining forces in the Taiwanese and Japanese wind power industry, makes it clear for insurance companies, banks and investors whom they can rely on. The two organizations effectively form a one stop shop for quality and safety.

The collaboration between IX Wind and TÜV SÜD is focused on the performance improvement and inspections of WTG’s as well as full scope of supply quality management and control. Due diligence is also amongst the services this new collaboration offers to developers, investors, banks and insurance companies.

From the start of a wind project, IX Wind will be focusing mainly on project support, tender preparations and contractual matters, defining the specifications and quality aspects in cooperation with TÜV SÜD.

TÜV SÜD’s priorities lie in WTG type certification, onshore/offshore wind project, certification and wind quality surveillance service. This includes testing, inspection, certification and knowledge training during all wind energy developing lifecycle.

IX Wind subsequently supervises and inspects on-site delivery and verifies contract compliances, as well as performing on-site inspections and verifying the power plant production performance.

