Wood Sells Industrial Services Business to Kaefer

Oilfield services company John Wood Group, recently rebranded to Wood, has sold its industrial services business to Kaefer.
London-listed Wood said the sale of the part of the business which provides integrity and fabric maintenance for assets in the marine and offshore oil and gas sectors in the North Sea region was sold for $104 million.
On top of that, Wood could also receive $14 million more pending achievement of agreed financial goals.
"The divestment is another important step in Wood's portfolio rationalization strategy and follows the planned sale of the company's nuclear business, which was announced in August 2019 and is expected to complete in Q1 2020. Cash proceeds from the disposals will be used to reduce debt," Wood said.
David Kemp, Wood's chief financial officer said: "The sale of our industrial services business is the latest divestment aimed at maintaining our strong balance sheet and achieving our target leverage.
"As our focus has moved towards building a premium, differentiated and higher-margin business, the industrial services offering is no longer core to our strategy. However, it is an excellent fit with Kaefer who sees a clear opportunity to grow the business further and extend its market share across new sectors and geographies."
The division bought by Kaefer provides the application of protective coatings, access solutions, thermal insulation, passive fire protection, and specialist services, which Kaefers sees as a "perfect fit" for its core business.
Steen E. Hansen, Co-CEO at Kaefer: “Our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect plus the extra value offered by both companies working together.
“Wood’s industrial services business and Kaefer work in different, yet related industries, which is why they complement one another so well. These combined capabilities will support our clients’ success and increase our competitive strength. We are certain that this is an excellent step towards reaching the goals established in our strategic programme,” Hansen said.
According to Kaefer, Wood’s industrial services business employs approximately 2,000 people at 16 locations all over the UK and Ireland. Kaefer itself, provides access solutions, insulation, inspection & testing, protective coatings, and asbestos management in the UK. The company currently has 12 office locations across the UK, employing approximately 1,200 people.