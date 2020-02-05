Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vestas' 2020 Sales to Rise After Busiest Year Ever

February 5, 2020

Illustration; Offshore Wind farm - Image by glimpseofsweden - AdobeStock
Illustration; Offshore Wind farm - Image by glimpseofsweden - AdobeStock

Vestas, in the midst of its busiest period on record, said on Wednesday sales would continue to rise this year driven by healthy demand for its wind turbines. 

Demand for renewable power has been growing in tandem with global efforts to combat climate change, and annual investments in global wind power are expected to roughly double between 2018 and 2035 to more than $200 billion. 

That is boosting both Vestas' order book and its service business, where it maintains thousands of turbines. 

Fourth-quarter operating profit before special items rose 36% from a year earlier to 404 million euros while sales jumped 38% to 4.65 billion euros, beating the 4.21 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

 But the Danish firm did not manage to squeeze as much profit out of the sales as expected by analysts, with its quarterly operating profit margin of 8.4% below consensus forecasts for 9.4% and its own long-term ambition for a margin above 10%. 

Vestas' chief executive, however, told Reuters he was very satisfied with the EBIT margin in the quarter. 

"We had the busiest quarter ever and we have done very well," Henrik Andersen said, adding that the booking of some low-margin revenue had an impact in the quarter. 

Vestas' main rival Siemens Gamesa last month cut its profit target for the 2020 financial year for the second time in three months and posted a net loss for the three months to December due to a number of delayed projects, among other things. 

Vestas' shares fell 2.5% in early trade but later reversed losses and were trading 3.8% higher by 1000 GMT. Higher prices for steel, imported components, and transportation amid global trade tensions increased the company's execution costs last year, Andersen said, adding the trend would continue this year. 

He said it was still too early to say if there would be an impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the supply chain in China. Many Chinese factories remain shut in an extended Lunar New Year holiday, cities are cut off and travel links constricted. 

"What is being indicated to us is that we will see a restart of the supply chain during February," Andersen said. Vestas expects revenue of 14-15 billion euros in 2020 and an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin before special items of 7-9%. 

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine