NOIA: U.S. Offshore Holds Tremendous Promise

U.S. President Trump on Tuesday delivered State of the Union address, in which he, among other topics, hailed the success of the U.S. energy industry.

He said that thanks to "our bold regulatory reduction campaign, the United States has become the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world, by far."

"With the tremendous progress we have made over the past three years, America is now energy independent, and energy jobs, like so many other elements of our country, are at a record high. We are doing numbers that no one would have thought possible just three years ago," Trump said.

Responding, or rather, expanding on Trump's SOTU address, the U.S. National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), representing offshore energy companies in the U.S. issued a statement stressing the importance of the offshore energy to the U.S. economy.

Eric Milito, president of NOIA, said: "American economic performance was front and center during tonight’s State of the Union. Energy production in areas such as the Gulf of Mexico, which is near record levels of oil production, has powered our economic growth."

"American-produced energy is a foundation of economic growth and security that simultaneously promotes robust environmental stewardship. American energy production is providing a higher standard of living and building a better world for everyone. The recent modernization and clarification of opaque regulations, such as NEPA and MBTA, will help the U.S. to continue our economic and energy growth in a sustainable manner."

"NOIA encourages President Trump to build on his momentum and continue to pursue a forward-thinking energy agenda. The offshore holds tremendous promise and its resources can be safely and sustainably produced. By completing the new Five Year Program for oil and natural gas leasing and developing a regular lease schedule for offshore wind projects, President Trump can secure the next generation of American energy.

"NOIA also encourages President Trump to work with Congress in passing and signing bipartisan energy efficiency and sustainability legislation. New technology and innovation – not energy bans – are what enable sustainable energy solutions. By pursuing bipartisan solutions, President Trump can bolster American innovation while helping to bridge a divided Congress.”