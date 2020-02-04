CPOC Taps Dayang for Offshore Modification Works

Malaysian offshore services company Dayang Enterprise has won a contract to provide modification works at CARIGALI-PTTEPI OPERATING COMPANY's (CPOC) offshore blocks.

Dayang said on Tuesday that the contract was for modification works for Block B-17 & C-19 and B-17-01. The blocks are located in the Gulf of Thailand, in the Thai-Malaysia overlapping area.

The value of the contract to Dayang will be based on work orders to be issued by CPOC throughout the contract duration.

The contract is for three years, starting January 30, with CPOC having options to extend for two more years.

The deal comes two weeks after Dayang announced it had won two contracts with the country's oil and gas giant Petronas for the provision of integrated hook-up and commissioning (i-HUC) services for Petronas Carigali through Package B: SBA and Package D: SKO.