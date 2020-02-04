Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
India's First Deepwater Gas Field Stops Production

February 4, 2020

Illustration; A platform flare stack at dusk in India / Image by BP
India's D1 D3 offshore gas field, the country's first deepwater gas development to be brought online, has ceased production, Reliance and BP joint venture said Monday.

The field, in Block KG D6 (KG-DWN-98/3), off the east coast of India, started producing gas in April 2009.

"The RIL-BP joint venture has successfully worked to extend the life of production from the D1 D3 Field which otherwise would have ceased production in 2015 due to issues of reservoir pressure and water ingress," the JV said in a statement.

The KG D6 Block has so far produced an overall 3 TCFe resulting in energy import savings of over USD 30 billion, the JV said.

Reliance and BP have recently committed a $5 billion (Rs. 35,000 Crores) of investments towards monetizing about 3 TCFe (about 500 Million Barrels of Oil equivalent) reserves from three projects - R cluster, Satellite cluster, and MJ fields. 

The first-gas from these fields is expected in mid-2020. The peak production from these three fields is expected to reach 1 BCFe per day which is about 15% of the then envisaged India’s demand.

