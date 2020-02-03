Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Puts Papa Terra Offshore Oil Field Up for Sale

February 3, 2020

Papa Terra facilities - Image by Petrobras
Papa Terra facilities - Image by Petrobras
Location Map - Image source: Petrobras
Location Map - Image source: Petrobras

Brazil's Petrobras has launched a teaser for the sale of its entire share in the Papa Terra field, 110 kilometers from the coast offshore Brazil.

The Brazilian oil company said that the planned sale of the field was in line with its portfolio optimization and improvement of capital allocation.

The Papa Terra field is located at the BC-20 concession, in the Campos Basin, at a water depth of 1,200 meters. It was discovered in June 2003, and it started producing oil in November 2013.

Its average oil and gas production in 2019 was 17,300 boe/day, through two platforms, P-61 type TLWP (Tension Leg Wellhead Platform) and P-63 type FPSO where the entire production is processed. Oil is exported through tanker offloading. Produced gas is reinjected in the reservoir (no gas export)

A Tender Assist Drilling (TAD) rig, through a charter contract, is installed along with P-61. Petrobras is the operator of the field, with 62.5% stake, in partnership with Chevron, which holds the remaining 37.5%. The concession contract expires in December 2032

"The transaction may also include the assignment of other services contracts for the operation of the field and also an oil purchase and sale agreement in case the Prospective Purchaser wishes to sell its production to Petrobras," the Brazilian company said in the teaser.

Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Production South America Brazil. Deepwater

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine