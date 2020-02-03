Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FPSO P-70 'Stable' After Storm Pushes it Near Coast

February 3, 2020

FPSO P-70 Image; Petrobras
FPSO P-70 Image; Petrobras

Brazilian oil company Petrobras said Friday that the recently delivered FPSO P-70 was stable after a storm that hit Rio de Janeiro last Thursday pushed the FPSO near a beach in Niteroi.

"Due to the storm that hit the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night (01/30), the [FPSO P-70] was moved near the coast," Petrobras said.

According to Petrobras, the 288 meters long FPSO was being anchored in the bay by tugs responsible for securing the vessel by means of four anchor lines. 

When the last line was in the process of being connected, two were broken due to the force of the winds and the FPSO "was moved to an area closer to Boa Viagem beach, in Niterói," Petrobras said.

"The P-70 is stabilized. There were no casualties or damage to the environment, and so far there is no record of damage to the platform," Petrobras said Friday.

Petrobras has said it has already redirected the P-70 to the area where it will be anchored in Guanabara Bay to wait for the necessary authorizations before proceeding to the Atapu field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt.

Worth noting, some Brazilian newspapers reported last week that the FPSO had run aground ('touched the rocks') in the incident.

To remind, this is not the first time this FPSO has been involved in an incident. While being transported from China to Brazil aboard the Boka Vanguard FPSO last month, six contractors illegally consumed a cleaning liquid found on board of the FPSO, leading to one's death.


Vessels FPSO South America Floating Production Brazil Petrobras

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine