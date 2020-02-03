Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PGS Gearing Up for PNG Multi-Client Survey

February 3, 2020

Ramform Hyperion - Image by PGS
The Norwegian marine seismic acquisition specialist PGS will start a multi-client survey program in Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) in early February.

The program, named the Painimaut 3D MultiClient survey, is expected to last for approximately 60 days and has strong industry funding.

PGS will use the Ramform Hyperion will acquire the survey. 

"The Ramform Hyperion is one of the largest, most advanced 3D seismic vessels in the industry with a length of 104 meters and an aft beam of 70 meters, providing an extremely stable platform for seismic acquisition. During the two month program, the vessel will be towing a 12 x 8 km x 150 m streamer configuration with a triple-source," PGS said Monday.

The survey will provide modern 3D data over held and vacant acreage in the frontier Papuan Basin. Fast-track 3D data over Phase 1 will be available end of April 2020.

While the Ramform Hyperion was in port on January 27, PGS hosted PNG government and industry guests onboard the vessel. 

"This is the first time a Ramform Titan-class vessel has visited PNG, and it is an exciting new chapter in the exploration offshore PNG for both PGS and the PNG Government," PGS said.

