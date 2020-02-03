Gasum LNG for Equinor Shuttle Tankers

Norwegian energy company Equinor will have its new shuttle tankers powered by Gasum-supplied LNG. Shuttle tankers are used for transporting oil from offshore oil fields to onshore terminals.

Gasum said Friday that the LNG supply would start when the shuttle tankers start operations during 2020. The LNG bunkering deliveries will mainly take place off Skagen, the most northern part of Denmark, and at Mongstad, close to Bergen, Norway.

Gasum will utilize its Coralius LNG bunker vessel to perform this service, Gasum said.

“We’re happy to support Equinor in its ambition towards cleaner shipping,” says Kimmo Rahkamo, Vice President at Gasum.

“Last week we celebrated the 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering performed by Coralius. That was a major milestone for us, increasing not only the numbers but also expanding the geographical area. We now bunker vessels over an area ranging all the way from Rotterdam to the Gothenburg waters.”



