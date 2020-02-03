Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-SembMarine Brazil Director Charged with Bribery, Money Laundering

February 3, 2020

Illustration; Rawpixel.com - AdobeStock
Illustration; Rawpixel.com - AdobeStock

Offshore rig builder Sembcorp Marine has said that its Brazil subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz's former director has been charged for corruption and money laundering. A former Sembcorp Marine consultant has also been charged.

SembcorpMarine said Sunday: "The Company wishes to update that it has come to the Company’s attention on 1 February 2020, the Ministério Público Federal in Brazil (“MPF”) have filed charges against Mr. Guilherme Esteves de Jesus (“GDJ”) for money laundering and ex-employee Mr. Martin Cheah Kok Choon for money laundering and corruption in connection with certain drilling rig construction contracts entered into by subsidiaries of the Company with Sete Brasil in 2012."

Martin Cheah is the former President of Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda (“EJA”), SembMarine's Brazilian subsidiary whose employment with the SCM group was terminated in June 2015. 

Also, according to SembcorpMarine, companies connected to Guilherme Esteves de Jesuwere engaged by the company’s subsidiaries as consultants in Brazil, "with all such consultancy contracts having been suspended, and remain suspended, by the SCM group indefinitely."

SembCorp Marine offices in Brazil were last year raided by the Brazilian authorities, in relation to the Operation Car Wash in Brazil, a years-long probe into a huge corruption scandal involving the Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras.

Federal prosecutors in Brazil last year said they had arrested Esteves de Jesus on "strong indications" he transferred $9 million to Choon as part of a  scheme in which Sembcorp Marine paid bribes to Petrobras, in turn for contracts.

Sembcorp, which had won contracts worth $5.6 billion to build seven drillships for Sete, that would then be leased to Petrobras, in October 2019 reached the final settlement of the claims under all contracts with Sete Group.

 Upon the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, Sembcorp Marine said at the time, all 7 contracts will be terminated and the parties will mutually release each other from all claims in relation to the contracts.

 

People Industry News South America Rigs Brazil

Related Offshore News

Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails
Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine