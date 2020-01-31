Hokchi Charters Cantarell III Jack-Up Rig

Hokchi Energy, a subsidiary of Argentina's Pan American Energy, has chartered the recently delivered jack-up rig Cantarell III from Grupo R for operations offshore Mexico.

As reported previously the Cantarell III jack-up drilling unit arrived in Mexico on January 27 after a 45 days journey from Singapore.

Under the contract with Hokchi, the rig will be used to drill wells of the Hokchi field development campaign located off the coast of the State of Tabasco.

The rig was built at the Keppel Fels shipyard in Singapore. It is of KFels B-Class design with the capacity to drill in a water depth of up to 400 feet (122 meters) and up to 30,000 feet (9144 meters) of drilling depth.

It has the capacity to accommodate up to 150 personal and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The rig is expected to begin operations on March 15, 2020.

Grupo R CEO Jose Ramiro Garza, CEO last December said the company was confident of the long-term outlook of the Mexican rig market with Pemex and international oil companies looking for additional jack-up rigs to support the country’s target to increase Mexico´s oil and gas production.