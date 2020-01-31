Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Formosa 1 OWP Deploys RSL O&M

January 31, 2020

Image: Renewable Strategy Limited (RSL)

The 128MW Formosa 1 offshore (FOWI) wind farm, off the coast of Taiwan, has deployed operations and maintenance (O&M) software from Renewable Strategy Limited.

The RSL Manager - a computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) system -  will monitor, analyse and manage FOWI spare part assets.

"We are excited and humbled by the opportunity to support Formosa 1 on their journey of establishing the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Taiwan," says Natalie Dencker, Co-Founder at Renewable Strategy.

"Our system will support the crucial work of getting renewable energy assets to reach their full potential," Natalie added.

The Formosa 1 project, Taiwan's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, is located approximately 2-6 km from shore of Miaoli in the Taiwan Strait. Phase 1 has operated commercially since 2017, with a capacity of 8 MW.

The phase 2 has been completed with an additional capacity of 120 MW. The Formosa 1 project is currently a joint venture project of Ørsted (35%), JERA (32.5%), Macquarie's Green Investment Group(25 %) and Swancor Holding. (7.5%).

Renewable Strategy Limited (RSL) is an offshore wind and wind software solutions, training and advisory firm, with emphasis on systematic solutions, data integrity, asset integrity management and operations and maintenance insights.

