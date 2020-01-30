TechnipFMC Charters Skandi Vitoria PLSV

Oilfield services provider TechnipFMC has chartered the Skandi Vitoria pipelay support vessel.

The Brazilian built pipelay support vessel is owned by the joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

The contract for the Skandi Vitoria will start in January and is for two years, plus options. The vessel has been in lay-up since summer 2018, having previously worked for Petrobras.

Skandi Vitória is the first pipelay vessel built in Brazil, equipped with vertical and horizontal pipelay systems, a 250-tonne crane and two work ROVs (remotely operated vehicles). The vessel is capable of operating in water depths up to 3000m.