TechnipFMC Charters Skandi Vitoria PLSV

January 30, 2020

Skandi Vitoria - Image: Marine Traffic
Skandi Vitoria - Image: Marine Traffic

Oilfield services provider TechnipFMC has chartered the Skandi Vitoria pipelay support vessel.

The Brazilian built pipelay support vessel is owned by the joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

The contract for the Skandi Vitoria will start in January and is for two years, plus options. The vessel has been in lay-up since summer 2018, having previously worked for Petrobras.

Skandi Vitória is the first pipelay vessel built in Brazil, equipped with vertical and horizontal pipelay systems, a 250-tonne crane and two work ROVs (remotely operated vehicles). The vessel is capable of operating in water depths up to 3000m.

Vessels Subsea Pipelines South America

