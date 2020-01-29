Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Report: Borr Finds More Work for Mist Jack-Up Rig

January 29, 2020

Illustration only: A Jack-Up drilling rig - Image by pichitstocker-AdobeStock
Illustration only: A Jack-Up drilling rig - Image by pichitstocker-AdobeStock

Offshore drilling rig contractor Borr Drilling has reportedly secured more work for its Mist jack-up rig.

According to Norwegian media, the Borr has secured an eight-month contract for the Keppel-built offshore drilling unit.

Finansavisen recently reported that Svend Anton Maier, the CEO of Borr Drilling, confirmed for TDNDirekt that the new contract was secured, with the start-up in April 2020.

Per the news website, while no details were shared on the contract value and on the identity of the client, Pareto Securities shared that the client for the Keppel FELS Super B Bigfoot Class rig might be Roc Oil in Malaysia.

Bassoe Offshore has provided an estimate for the day rate for the new contract - $85,000

The rig is currently working for Vestigo in Malaysia, under a contract extended in December 2019. The rig is expected to stay with Vestigo until April.

Drilling Asia Rigs Malaysia

