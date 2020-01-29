Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kosmos Hits Duster at Gulf of Mexico Offshore Well

January 29, 2020

Valaris 8503 - Image: Marine Traffic
Valaris 8503 - Image: Marine Traffic

Kosmos Energy has completed drilling the Oldfield exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and the well failed to find oil.

Oldfield was designed to test a sub-salt Miocene prospect located in Mississippi Canyon, targeting approximately 10 mmboe net to Kosmos which owns 40 percent in the block, with Hess owning 60 percent. 

"The well did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons and will now be plugged and abandoned," Kosmos said Wednesday

The Oldfield well is located in approximately 1,500 meters of water and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 6,500 meters. 

"Kosmos expects to record approximately $24 million of exploration expense related to the drilling of the Oldfield exploration well, split ~60:40 between 4Q19 and 1Q20," Kosmos said.

Kosmos' previous Gulf of Mexico well, the Resolution, which it drilled with BP the underexplored western Garden Banks area also failed to find oil, as announced in November 2019. 

Following the abandonment of the Oldfield well, the Valaris 8503 semi-submersible drilling rig will move to the Kodiak field to begin drilling and completion operations on a new infill producer well, Kosmos said Wednesday. Kosmos plans to drill three additional infrastructure-led exploration ("ILX") wells in the Gulf of Mexico in 2020.

Deepwater Drilling North America Rigs Exploration

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine