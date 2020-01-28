Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Grupo R New Jack-up Rig Reaches Mexico

January 28, 2020

Image: Grupo R
Image: Grupo R

Mexican E&P company Grupo R has informed that its newbuild jack-up rig Cantarell III has arrived from Singapore to Mexico ahead of a new contract, which is set to start in March 2020.

The Mexico’s energy services provider said in a press note that after a 45-day trip from Singapore, Cantarell III arrived on the coast of Campeche on Monday, January 27 in the morning and will begin operating on March 15.

The Cantarell III jack-up rig was built by offshore rig builder Keppel in Singapore. Keppel completed and delivered the rig to the Mexican operator last December.

Cantarell III can operate in water depths of 400 feet, drilling depths of up to 30,000 feet, accommodation for 150 people and is designed to provide maximum uptime with reduced emissions and discharges.

Under the bareboat charter, Grupo R has the right to purchase the rig at pre-agreed prices during the term of the bareboat charter. After the fifth year, Keppel O&M may, at its discretion, put the rig to Grupo R at a pre-agreed price.

Shipbuilding Offshore Rigs Platform Jackup Rig

Related Offshore News

Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time
(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine