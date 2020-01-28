Grupo R New Jack-up Rig Reaches Mexico

Mexican E&P company Grupo R has informed that its newbuild jack-up rig Cantarell III has arrived from Singapore to Mexico ahead of a new contract, which is set to start in March 2020.



The Mexico’s energy services provider said in a press note that after a 45-day trip from Singapore, Cantarell III arrived on the coast of Campeche on Monday, January 27 in the morning and will begin operating on March 15.



The Cantarell III jack-up rig was built by offshore rig builder Keppel in Singapore. Keppel completed and delivered the rig to the Mexican operator last December.



Cantarell III can operate in water depths of 400 feet, drilling depths of up to 30,000 feet, accommodation for 150 people and is designed to provide maximum uptime with reduced emissions and discharges.



Under the bareboat charter, Grupo R has the right to purchase the rig at pre-agreed prices during the term of the bareboat charter. After the fifth year, Keppel O&M may, at its discretion, put the rig to Grupo R at a pre-agreed price.